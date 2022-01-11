Chando's Tacos closes all their restaurant dining rooms due to increasing COVID cases

Chando Madrigal said there's no timetable for when the dining areas will return, but he'll be watching the situation day by day.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Chando's Tacos has closed all of their restaurant dining rooms due to increasing COVID-19 cases.

Owner Chando Madrigal told ABC10 that he made the move because he's choosing to think of health and safety instead of his pocketbook.

Along with the increase of COVID-19 cases seen recently in Sacramento County, Madrigal said the virus has also impacted about 10% of his workforce. He said many of the cases started happening when his crews came back after the holidays.

It happened despite multiple precautionary efforts that Madrigal said his crew was taking at work. He said they were vaccinated and doing regular testing, temperature checks, social distancing and weren't even allowing coworkers to share food. However, he believes some people in general have let their guard down and forgot about the reality of the virus.

The Chando's dining areas closed on Tuesday and Madrigal doesn't know when they'll reopen, saying that he'll be making those evaluations and watching the case counts in the county day by day.

Chando's food can still be enjoyed via delivery, pick up or curbside service. They also encourage all their customers to wear a mask and practice social distancing.