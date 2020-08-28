Chicken plant in California to shut down over virus outbreak

LIVINGSTON, Calif. — A chicken processing plant in central California has been ordered to shut down after it became the site of one of the largest and most severe COVID-19 outbreaks in the state. The Merced Sun-Star reports Foster Farms Livingston Facility was ordered to shut down on Wednesday. At least 358 employees have tested positive, and eight employees died due to the coronavirus. Officials issued a 48-hour stay of the order. Foster Farms did not immediately answer an email seeking comment.