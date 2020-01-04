SACRAMENTO, Calif — Parents are facing big decisions about their children during the coronavirus pandemic, especially when it comes to medical attention and education.

Sacramento family lawyer Jason Hopper said navigating through what's best can be challenging for those who are co-parenting.

In an effort to help those who may be co-parenting during this already difficult time, ABC10 spoke with Hopper to get five tips to get through this pandemic.

Communicate and Document:

Hopper said communication with your "ex" is key — and so is documentation. Custody agreements are still binding unless legally modified, so you should discuss with your former partner what you feel would be best for the child, even if it's just until things are back to normal.

"A hand shake deal — or in times of COVID-19, maybe a head nod deal — is not generally going to be significant in enforcing it. You really should involve your attorney to ensure that whatever you are agreeing to is in writing, it's signed off on and it's submitted to a judge for approval." Hopper said.

Use common sense when it comes to visitation:

Hopper said he realizes some are co-parenting across state lines and seeing their child may be harder than just arranging a pick up and drop off time, thanks to recent travel restrictions.

Try using apps like Zoom or Facetime for visitation hours. Also, talk with your co-parent about moving around original visitation days to adapt to new work schedules and layoffs.

"We see a lot of us of Zoom and Facetime and things of that nature. It's not a replacement of in-person visitation, but it's something that is available with a lot of us working from home or having been laid off," Hopper said.

Stay on top of legal paperwork:

Local courts, including Sacramento County, are closed other than for emergencies, but if child support or visitation agreements is not being followed, write down your concerns and notify an attorney.

"We are not going to have the ability to go immediately to court on the issue, but this is going to pass in two or three months, and we will go back to the normal that we’ve become accustomed to, so document." Hopper said.

Don't forget to talk to your child about visitation changes:

Make sure to inform your child on what's going on between why they are seeing more or less of a parent. Remind them that the change is only temporary and is in the best interest for them and their health.

"If they can go weeks without seeing their mom or their dad that might add to their stress so having a routine that you follow is probably more core than anything baring any exceptional circumstance," Hopper said.

When it doubt tell the teacher:

Well, don't literally tell the teacher, but Hopper said when dealing with education in a time where many schools are out until further notice, if there is a disagreement with your co-parent enforcing assignments, refer back to the teacher and ask them what would be best for the child to excel in the new virtual classroom.

