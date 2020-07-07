Colusa County lands on state's list after increase in coronavirus cases

Colusa County has now reported 72 new cases in the last 12 days, a 252.3% spike that has landed the county on the state's watch list.

SACRAMENTO, Calif — Smaller counties that haven't been on the state's radar for much of the pandemic are starting to report more and more coronavirus cases.

Colusa County caught the state's attention with its recent 252.3% increase in COVID-19 cases causing the California Department of Public Health to place the county on the data monitoring list

The CDPH set forward the guideline that a county's case rate must be less than 100 cases per 100,000 people in a 14-day period.

Well, Colusa County's population is 21,419 people, meaning they can't have more than 21 cases in any 14-day period. But, Colusa County has now reported 72 new cases in the last 12 days.

In the graph below, the new cases each day do not rise above 15; however, when looking at how all the new cases add up it's easier to see how big the increase is for Colusa County.

CDPH cites the increase in family gatherings as the cause of the increased number of cases in Colusa county.

The state and county plan to take the following actions in an attempt to lessen any future new cases:

Encouraging social distancing, use of face coverings and hand hygiene among county residents. Increasing case investigators and contact tracing. Reassign staff to assist investigators and contact tracers. Provide training to current department of health and human services bilingual staff so they can immediately begin case investigation and contact tracing. Identify bilingual staff that can be reassigned within the County that can assist with translation only, not an investigation or tracing Utilize the language line to allow non-bilingual staff to case investigate and contact trace Post daily Facebook posts encouraging individuals to wear face coverings Create a media campaign to explain the importance of both isolation and quarantine.

