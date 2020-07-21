30 infected with coronavirus at Colusa County skilled nursing facility

Colusa County saw nearly 100 new reports of coronavirus cases in a 7 day span.

WILLIAMS, Calif. — Coronavirus cases increased by 50 in Colusa County over the weekend, and 30 of those cases were tied to an outbreak at a skilled nursing facility.

Colusa County identified the facility as Valley West in Williams. The cases included 16 residents and 14 staff members.

"We are very concerned about the outbreak of COVID-19 at Valley West," said Dr. Greg Burt, Public Health Officer for the county, in a news release. "We are working closely with the Administration and the Medical Director to ensure we protect both Residents and Staff. We have asked for additional State Resources to aid us and reduce the risk for further transmission. Nursing homes are high risk environments and we must do what we can to protect these patients."

ABC10 reached out to Valley West for comment, however, the message was not immediately returned.

In the news release, the county said the nursing facility was working closely with Colusa County Public Health to prevent public spread and keep the residents and staff safe. They added that positive cases have been isolated and both staff and residents are being monitored as coronavirus testing for all nursing facility staff and residents continues.

Colusa County experienced a jump in their total cases in the past week, adding on 50 cases over the weekend due in part to the outbreak at Valley West.

However, the county saw nearly 100 new cases since the week of July 13 started. They originally started with 129 on July 13 and have reported 223 as of July 20.

Dr. Burt said that the suspension for in-person visitations would continue with the outbreak. He asked people to stay home unless they have to go out, to wear a mask, to practice social distancing, and to wash their hands.

It was a sentiment echoed by Colusa County Board Chair Denise Carter.

"Our hearts go out to the patients and their families during this time," Carter said in a statement. "We cannot stress enough that staying home is the best way to prevent additional cases, and if you must venture out for essential business, please wear a face covering."

