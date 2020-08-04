Company lends out RVs to frontline coronavirus healthcare workers

Lisa Evensen, owner of Lisa's RV Rental, says the service is completely free to the healthcare workers she serves between Roseville and Auburn.

LOOMIS, Calif. — As many businesses struggle to stay afloat, one Loomis RV rental company is putting its challenges aside to worry about the struggle of people working on the front lines.

Lisa Evensen of Lisa’s RV Rental says that all of her reservations for the year have been canceled, but she realized that though she may not have any business she still had her RVs.

Doctors, nurses, and staff at hospitals and other medical centers are working directly with COVID-19 patients. The healthcare workers are focusing on their patient’s health but also their families, something Evensen recognized.

“I hear a lot of people talking about not being comfortable going home if they're a medical professional,” Evensen said.

So she’s taking the RVs that customers normally take out on the roads and lending them to those healthcare professionals.

“This is a great solution to have them still on their properties getting hot meals, being a family unit as much as possible, and at the same time stay away from the family so that they don't infect anyone else,” Evensen said.

Evensen says the service is completely free to the healthcare workers she serves between Roseville and Auburn, and though it’s costing her money, she says it’s all worth it.

“It’s a resource that I have readily available. I can provide a place to be comfortable and get some great rest for the people who are on our frontlines,” Evensen said. “They’re saving our loved one’s lives and so it’s our job to help make them comfortable and give them the needs that they need to help keep them going.”

All of the RVs Evensen had available have been lent out. She’s now encouraging others with RVs who know a healthcare worker to consider lending their’s out, too.

For those interested in helping Evensen's efforts, email her at lisasrvrental@gmail.com.

