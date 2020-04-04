SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Some police departments are seeing the number of domestic violence incidents rise in recent weeks, a horrifying side effect to the statewide stay at home order issued to mitigate the coronavirus spread.

Priya Singh, a domestic violence survivor, told ABC10 that she's worried for those who were in her situation several years ago.

"The situation right now, it's very difficult for the people like me, and the concern if you're stuck with the abuser," Singh said.

According to data from several police departments in the area who responded to ABC10's request for data, the number of domestic violence calls and arrests have gone up since mid March in some cities.

Roseville Police Department: So far this year, the department has seen an average of five domestic violence arrests per week, but in the last week of March, there were nine cases. There were 30 in March, an increase when compared to the monthly average of 24 in 2020.

So far this year, the department has seen an average of five domestic violence arrests per week, but in the last week of March, there were nine cases. There were 30 in March, an increase when compared to the monthly average of 24 in 2020. Stockton Police Department: The total of number of domestic violence calls are down when comparing to the entire month of March from 2019 to 2020. However, in the last two weeks of March, the department received 54 calls.

The total of number of domestic violence calls are down when comparing to the entire month of March from 2019 to 2020. However, in the last two weeks of March, the department received 54 calls. Elk Grove Police Department: There has not been an increase specifically related to domestic violence. However, officials said domestic violence makes up a fair portion of their aggravated assault calls and arrests.

There has not been an increase specifically related to domestic violence. However, officials said domestic violence makes up a fair portion of their aggravated assault calls and arrests. Modesto Police Department: Calls for domestic violence for year to year date are down by 17% compared to the same time frame last year however March is up. However, officers have responded to 28 domestic violence calls compared to 18 during the same two week period last year.

"If you see abuse, it is OK to tell somebody, because you are probably saving somebody's life," says Shaline, a domestic violence survivor. Shaline got help from My Sister's House, an organization that serves domestic violence survivors.

My Sister's House serves women and children impacted by domestic violence, sexual assault, and human trafficking through job training and community services.

Shaline encourages people to find someone to trust to help them out of their situation.

"I had to be very creative how to get out of this violent environment using other friends or family or church members,” Shaline said. “Find someone you can talk to that could also help you too."

She now volunteers for My Sister’s House. The organization helped Priya and her daughter too.

They want people to know there is help and there is always someone who is willing to listen.

"Even though you can’t think of the light at the end of the tunnel there is a light,” Shaline said. “There is a way out. Life does get better but it takes one step at a time."

If you or someone you know needs help call or text 211 to get a list of resources in your community.

The National Domestic Violence Hotline is 1-800-799-7233.

My Sister’s House has a 24-hour multilingual helpline at (916) 428-3271.

WEAVE has a 24-hour support and information line at (916) 920-2952.

