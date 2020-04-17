SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Residents in the Swallow’s Nest Country Club Community refer to Tia Gemmell as the “Cooking Angel." Her neighbors say she is a gift from heaven and her food warms the soul.

Shortly after the stay-at-home order started, Gemmell warmed up her oven and began baking and running errands for anyone and everyone who needed some help or a good meal.

“I thought, I am isolated, held up here in Swallows Nest. I should help my community in some way,” said Gemmell.

Gemmell's most popular dish is a vegetable-filled quiche, which she delivers to her neighbors by driving door-to-door on her golf cart. Before the pandemic, Gemmell had steady work traveling Sacramento as an event photographer. At the beginning of April, she traded in her camera for a face mask and gloves so she could safely prepare and deliver food.

“I’ve helped out a lady that just doesn’t want to get out of the house. She is paranoid,” said Gemmell.

Coronavirus is on the minds of everyone in the neighborhood. Gemmell is trying to ease some of the paranoia by writing down grocery lists and shopping for her community.

“[Fewer] people that go is better and I certainly don’t want some of these older people I know going shopping,” says Gemmell.

Helping to flatten the coronavirus curve by helping neighbors, Tia Gemmell, the “Cooking Angel” is an everyday hero.

If you want to nominate an everyday hero email John Bartell jbartell@abc10.com.

Continue the conversation with John on Facebook.

Read more Everday Hero stories on ABC10

FOR THE LATEST CORONAVIRUS NEWS,

DOWNLOAD OUR APP:

►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Daily Blend Newsletter

WATCH ALSO: Elk Grove company printing, donating face shields to medical workers | Everyday Heroes