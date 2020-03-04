SACRAMENTO, Calif — Rent is past due, and many Californians are out of work or have a tight budget because of the statewide stay-at-home order.

Since Governor Gavin Newsom issued the order in an effort to slow the spread of the coronavirus, people across the state have lost their jobs leaving them with a few questions.

Do I need to pay my rent?

You do not need to if your ability to pay was affected by the coronavirus pandemic.

Newsom issued an executive order preventing landlords from evicting people who cannot pay rent because of the coronavirus pandemic. The order lasts through May 31.

Renters must notify their landlord no later than seven days after the rent is due.

Newsom recommended paying as much of the rent as you can and saving any financial documentation. Renters should contact help if a landlord is trying to evict them even if the person follows all of the steps, according to the governor’s office.

Two organizations that could be helpful are the Legal Services of Northern California and Sacramento Tenants Union.

I can't make my payment on my mortgage. What should I do?

Property owners should contact their lenders and talk through your options.

Newsom announced Citigroup, JPMorgan Chase, U.S. Bank, and Wells Fargo would offer mortgage payment forbearance of up to 90 days to borrowers impacted by the pandemic.

Trump also announced property owners who have mortgages through Fannie Mae, Freddie Mac (the Enterprises) and the Federal Home Loan Banks will have similar protections.

No matter what lender, the Federal Housing Finance Agency and the California Apartment Association advise property owners to speak with their lenders about options.

What should I do if I'm worried about paying my energy bills?

Both PG&E and SMUD announced that they would not cut the power for customers who can't pay for their bills during the pandemic. Qualified customers would be able to pay for their bills through a three-month installment plan.

PG&E officials said the utility company is also giving additional support for those who are on a low-income and those who have special medical needs that require power.

Why aren't property taxes extended like state and federal taxes?

California county tax collectors cannot extend the April 10 deadline for making the second half of 2019-20 property tax payments.

Still, they may waive late-payment fees and interest under this circumstance, according to the California Association of County Treasurers and Tax Collectors.

