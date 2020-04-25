SACRAMENTO, Calif. — There are several places where you can get COVID-19 antibody testing, however health experts say be careful of the results.

Some of the results can come back within minutes and say whether or not you've been infected with COVID-19.

“Right now... it’s [the anti-body tests] in high demand,” says Dr. Eric Ellis, of Lincoln Urgent Care. “Today, we actually had to close a little early, because we are overwhelmed by the response.”

Lincoln Urgent Care uses a finger stick for testing, and the results come back within minutes.

“There are two types of antibodies we’re testing for,” Dr. Ellis said. “Right now, the test kits we have are combining the two. The IGM... is something you get earlier in the infection, and then you get IGG, which is what you get when a person has had the infection and has a more immune response later.”

Urgent Care Now in Arden Arcade and Fair Oaks also offer antibody testing where blood is drawn into a tube, but you get the results in one to three days.

Health expert Dr. Payal Kohli describes the antibody tests as a snapshot of the past, but we have to be cautious of the results.

“I think it’s important to know that just because you have the antibodies against the virus it doesn’t mean you’re immune to the virus, and so it’s really important for you to practice that social distancing for yourself,” said Dr. Kohli, a cardiologist and doctor of internal medicine.

There are several antibody tests on the market. The FDA granted an emergency use authorization to get more people tested, but Dr. Kohli says that may have compromised some of the quality.

Normally, if a test is approved for use in the country, it goes through a rigorous process from the FDA.

“The range of testing is variable, so there are some tests that are wrong about 8% of the time and then I’ve seen other tests out there on the market that can be wrong 30% to 50% of the time,” Dr. Kohli said.

However the tests, if accurate, can be beneficial.

It can help someone through plasma treatment and help scientists pinpoint what the virus is doing and predict it’s behavior.

If you’re planning on getting tested make sure to wait seven to 10 days after your symptoms have resolved to make sure your system has enough antibodies to detect.

“If you had symptoms in December or January and you are wondering if you may have had COVID[-19], it’s not too late to get the antibody test,” Dr. Kohli said. “It’ll probably still tell us results. “

If you want to get tested, check with the location first. Some don’t offer appointments and are walk-ins.

The cost depends on if you have insurance but can run between $100 to $200, including the visit fee.

