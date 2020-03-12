California reports more than 20,000 virus cases in one day

Gov. Newsom did not hold a news conference on Wednesday. But he said earlier in the week he was considering drastic measures.

CALIFORNIA, USA — California has broken the record for new coronavirus cases reported in a single day. The state reported 20,759 new cases on Wednesday, shattering the previous record of more than 18,350 set just last week.

The numbers reflect an alarming surge of new cases in the nation's most populous state that has Gov. Gavin Newsom considering a new stay-at-home order during the crucial holiday shopping season.

Newsom is still isolating in his Sacramento-area home after three of his children were exposed to the virus. He did not hold a news conference on Wednesday. But he said earlier in the week he was considering drastic measures.

