A look at life as an essential worker during the COVID-19 pandemic

Essential workers have been doing their jobs throughout the global pandemic.

CALIFORNIA, USA — It’s been one year since the coronavirus pandemic led to economic shutdowns not just in California but across the globe.

“My members have been considered essential workers from day one,” said Ted Somera, executive director of United Public Employees that represents Sacramento County and Court workers.

When the state locked down in March of 2020, it only allowed essential operations like groceries, hospitals and pharmacies to remain open to the public. These were efforts made to hopefully slow the spread of the coronavirus. Those who continued to work remained some of the most at risk of getting sick.

“The state did great in regards to implementing emergency orders to protect the working class, the workers,” Somera said.

Starting in the spring of 2020, lawmakers set standards for use of personal protective equipment, issued employer guidance, and required reporting of new cases at a workplace. They expanded resources to help those who continued to work and got sick, lost their jobs or hours, or had to take care of their sick family.

Lawmakers did that by mandating sick leave for those who contracted or had to quarantine due to exposure. They expanded disability benefits for up to 52 weeks for those sick or quarantined due to the virus. Paid family leave for those unable to work or caring for someone sick with the virus. Lawmakers also offered unemployment for those who lost their jobs, or hours, due to the pandemic.

Somera says the biggest workplace winner is the community they serve.

“Cause without… our members, the workers going into work, keeping the doors open, keeping the resources available, for those, especially those in need,” Somera said. “They’re the true winners.”

Who has risked and lost the most?

“For those workers and their families that this coronavirus has taken a toll on them,” Somera said. “For the losses that they suffered, those are the losers.”

While vaccines are now available and things appear to be getting better. Somera urges caution in the months ahead.