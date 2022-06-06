Coronavirus case rates rise across Sacramento Region

Area health officials are strongly recommending masking indoors, but they are not requiring them.

SACRAMENTO COUNTY, Calif. — Coronavirus case rates have been rising across the Sacramento region.

Transmission has reached the "high" level in Sacramento, Yolo and Placer counties. That has prompted the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to strongly recommend masking for people indoors in public in those counties.

However, health officials are not approaching the latest spike with nearly the same level of concern as in previous spikes. This is because of the many interventions now available to defend ourselves from the virus.

Ample testing, vaccines, boosters, and even anti-viral drugs are available for high-risk people in need.

28.4 million Californian’s or more than 75% of those eligible have been vaccinated in the state. More than half of that group has been boosted, according to state data.

Across the region, there are varying levels of concern from the public. Some continue to mask while others have forgotten about the masking all together.

“When the numbers start to go up, my decisions start to change,” said Janine Bocciardi, of Roseville.

However others think of the increasing rates as somewhat of a background noise.

“Just take the proper precautions, and you know, wash your hands and don’t go outside if you have a cold,” said Joh Stranghagen, also of Roseville.

Medical experts say people now have the ability to fight the virus but must remain vigilant.

“I’m generally in good health, but I’m at a point where I need to be careful,” said Leroy Mohorich, of Roseville.

The 76-year-old still wars his mask while indoors in public. He's vaccinated and boosted but still concerned about long trips.

Area health officials are strongly recommending masking indoors, but they are not requiring them. Yolo County opened a test-to-treat site in Woodland, which is one of more than a hundred across the state. It offers access to the once rare life-saving anti-viral Paxlovid for those who need it.

