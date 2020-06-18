Face coverings could be required soon in Sacramento County as coronavirus cases rise

Nearly 70 positive cases of coronavirus were recorded just on Wednesday in the county. That's the highest daily total since the pandemic began.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Sacramento County Health Officials could require the wearing of face coverings in public after a surge in coronavirus cases in the area.

Sixty-seven people tested positive for coronavirus in Sacramento County on Wednesday. That’s the most daily cases countywide since the pandemic began, according to Sacramento County Health Data.

“With the economy re-opening, I think it’s given people kind of a false sense of security that somehow we have moved past the threat,” said Janna Haynes, a spokesperson with Sacramento County. “And that’s absolutely not true.”

Graduation parties, birthday parties, funerals, and other in-home gatherings are how many people are getting sick in Sacramento County and it’s leading to a boom in coronavirus cases.

And while health officials say the rise could be attributed to the increased availability of testing, they say it’s a sign the threat of the virus still looms.

“When you’re out and about you see a lot of people wearing face coverings but you also see a lot of people that are not wearing face coverings,” Haynes said.

Face coverings have proven to slow the spread of coronavirus. So far, Sacramento County has only recommended face coverings in the hopes people would wear them. As the county moves toward re-opening and people continue getting sick, a mandate may be necessary, officials say.

Health officials are preparing to release new guidance Friday for the re-opening of businesses like nail salons, tattoo parlors, and spas. If the county is to issue a face-covering mandate, it is likely to come Friday.

