People gathering at the Capitol to protest state guidelines and new closures due to coronavirus

According to the Facebook event, protesters are against new closures as coronavirus cases rise in California

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — People are gathering at the California State Capitol on Sunday to protest closures of businesses due to the coronavirus pandemic.

With cases rising in California, Governor Newsom announced the closing of gyms, hair salons, church gatherings and indoor dining among other things. According to the Facebook event, speakers will talk about how the closures have affected them.

Capitol Protest Against Extreme Closures Causes event in Sacramento, CA by Placer County for Trump 2020 on Sunday, July 19 2020 with 1.7K people interested and 229 people going. 53 posts in the...

