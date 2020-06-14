Coronavirus Cases: Latest county stats for the Sacramento region

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Here are the latest cases, death, and hospitalization information for coronavirus patients across the Sacramento region and California. These dashboards are direct from county health departments and are updated regularly.
Scroll to the bottom to see the statewide data. It might take a few seconds for all the dashboards to load.
Please note that the dashboards on this page are created for viewing on a mobile phone. If you are using a desktop computer and would like a better view, click on the "desktop dashboard" link for each county.
Sacramento County | Desktop dashboard
Placer County | Desktop dashboad
San Joaquin County | Desktop dashboard
Stanislaus County | Desktop dashboard
California Statewide | Desktop dashboard
GET MORE INFO:
COVID-19 BACKGROUND
According to the CDC, coronavirus (COVID-19) is a family of viruses that is spreadable from person to person. Coronavirus is believed to have been first detected in a seafood market in Wuhan, China, in December 2019. If someone is sick with coronavirus, the symptoms they may show include mild to severe respiratory illness, cough, and difficulty breathing.
Currently, there is no vaccine; however, the CDC suggests the following precautions, along with any other respiratory illness:
- Avoid close contact with people who are sick.
- Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth.
- Stay home when you are sick.
- Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash.
- Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces using a regular household cleaning spray or wipe.
- Wash your hands with soap and water for a minimum of 20 seconds.
WHY HEALTH OFFICIALS ARE SO CONCERNED
Some people have compared the low overall death toll to the flu's high annual death toll in the United States as a reason not to be concerned about COVID-19, however, doctors and health officials are concerned for three main reasons:
- There's no vaccine yet and won't be one for until early 2021, at the soonest. Scientists are still researching what other medications could help patients.
- Some people have built up immunity to the flu, but few have immunity to COVID-19 version of coronavirus.
- Both the flu and COVID-19 are spread by droplets, but COVID-19 might be spread in the air. Scientists are researching exactly how COVID-19 spreads.