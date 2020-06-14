Coronavirus Cases: Latest coronavirus numbers for the Sacramento region

See dashboards that breakdown coronavirus figures with data for hospitalization, deaths, age and recovery.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Sacramento and several other counties across the region are seeing spikes of the coronavirus at varying rates.

Here are the latest cases, death, and hospitalization information for coronavirus patients across the Sacramento region and California. These dashboards are direct from county health departments and are updated regularly.

Scroll to the bottom to see the statewide data. It might take a few seconds for all the dashboards to load.

Please note that the dashboards on this page are created for viewing on a mobile phone. If you are using a desktop computer and would like a better view, click on the "desktop dashboard" link for each county.

Sacramento County | Desktop dashboard

Sacramento County officials reported the highest number of new cases June 23 with 131 new cases. On June 24, the number of new cases decreased slightly to 66 new cases.

Hospitalizations of coronavirus patients are also on the rise; roughly 47% more people with the coronavirus on June 23 than a week prior.

Placer County | Desktop dashboard

Since its record-high day of 28 new cases on June 18, Placer County has seen the number of new cases decrease slightly. However, the county reported 22 new cases on June 23.

To date,10 people have died from COVID-19 in Placer County. Over 20,000 people have been tested in Placer County.

The majority of cases, roughly 82%, are in south Placer county.

San Joaquin County | Desktop dashboard

San Joaquin County is experiencing major waves of high numbers for new cases each day. The county continues to be on the state's watchlist for its consistent increase in active cases. Currently, roughly 1,000 people are actively sick according to the county.

Stanislaus County | Desktop dashboard

Solano County | Desktop dashboard

Solano County health officials said the county is experiencing a consistent increase in cases over the past month. In the 7 days prior to June 24 alone, the county had over 150 new cases which were roughly 20% of its total cases.

Yolo County | Desktop dashboard

Yolo County reported 14 new cases on June 23 furthering its increase in coronavirus cases in the past month.

California Statewide | Desktop dashboard

While the Sacramento region has over 8,000 cases its numbers pale in comparison to Southern California counties.

GET MORE INFO:

COVID-19 BACKGROUND

According to the CDC, coronavirus (COVID-19) is a family of viruses that is spreadable from person to person. Coronavirus is believed to have been first detected in a seafood market in Wuhan, China, in December 2019. If someone is sick with coronavirus, the symptoms they may show include mild to severe respiratory illness, cough, and difficulty breathing.

Currently, there is no vaccine; however, the CDC suggests the following precautions, along with any other respiratory illness:

Avoid close contact with people who are sick.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth.

Stay home when you are sick.

Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash.

Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces using a regular household cleaning spray or wipe.

Wash your hands with soap and water for a minimum of 20 seconds.

WHY HEALTH OFFICIALS ARE SO CONCERNED