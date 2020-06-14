Coronavirus Cases Increase: Latest county stats for the Sacramento region

See dashboards that breakdown figures for hospitalization, deaths, age and recovery.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Here are the latest cases, death, and hospitalization information for coronavirus patients across the Sacramento region and California. These dashboards are direct from county health departments and are updated regularly.

Scroll to the bottom to see the statewide data. It might take a few seconds for all the dashboards to load.

Please note that the dashboards on this page are created for viewing on a mobile phone. If you are using a desktop computer and would like a better view, click on the "desktop dashboard" link for each county.

Sacramento County | Desktop dashboard

Placer County | Desktop dashboad

San Joaquin County | Desktop dashboard

Stanislaus County | Desktop dashboard

California Statewide | Desktop dashboard

COVID-19 BACKGROUND

According to the CDC, coronavirus (COVID-19) is a family of viruses that is spreadable from person to person. Coronavirus is believed to have been first detected in a seafood market in Wuhan, China, in December 2019. If someone is sick with coronavirus, the symptoms they may show include mild to severe respiratory illness, cough, and difficulty breathing.

Currently, there is no vaccine; however, the CDC suggests the following precautions, along with any other respiratory illness:

Avoid close contact with people who are sick.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth.

Stay home when you are sick.

Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash.

Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces using a regular household cleaning spray or wipe.

Wash your hands with soap and water for a minimum of 20 seconds.

WHY HEALTH OFFICIALS ARE SO CONCERNED

Some people have compared the low overall death toll to the flu's high annual death toll in the United States as a reason not to be concerned about COVID-19, however, doctors and health officials are concerned for three main reasons: