What are the death cases like for our country?

As of April 9, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported that 14,696 people have died from the coronavirus. That is roughly 3.4% of the people who have contracted the coronavirus in the U.S.

Is it true that cremation is necessary for all who died and had the coronavirus?

People who had the coronavirus and have died can be embalmed and laid to rest, according to the CDC.

However, some people are postponing services or opting for cremation since there cannot be large gatherings during stay-at-home orders.

Can their organs still be donated?

At this time, transplantation organizations strongly advise against using organs from patients infected with the coronavirus.

The United Network for Organ Sharing said there are too many unknowns at this time to allow for transplantation of possibly affected organs.

If I don't have family or next of kin, who plans my funeral?

The California Cemetery and Funeral Beauru have a page on their website dedicated to how to plan a funeral in case you might die and do not have family or next of kin to make arrangements for you. During the pandemic, the department's office is not open but concerned people can email them at emailcfb@dca.ca.gov with any questions.

