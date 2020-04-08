Why Stanislaus County's new 14 coronavirus-related deaths didn't actually happen in a day

Stanislaus County recorded 14 deaths related to the coronavirus, but officials said some of those cases happened in prior months.

STANISLAUS COUNTY, Calif. — Stanislaus County officials are trying to set the record straight after a single day coronavirus update saw their death toll rise by 14.

The county saw a sudden jump in deaths, growing from 112 to 126 in a day's time, according to a StanAware Nixle message. That statistic would technically make Aug. 3, 2020, the deadliest day for the virus in Stanislaus County since the pandemic started, according to the county's coronavirus dashboard.

In an update from the StanEmergency Facebook page, officials said 10 deaths of the 14 recorded on Aug. 3 actually happened between the end of May and end July.

Officials said they found the coronavirus-related deaths after doing an audit with the Stanislaus County Coroner's Office. It's something they are already laying the groundwork to avoid in the future.

Officials said all deaths are not required to be reported to Public Health, but that they do have to reported to the Coroner's Office. As a result, Public Health will be doing weekly audits with the Coroner's Office to make sure coronavirus-related deaths corroborate with the positive test results.

