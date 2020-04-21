The coronavirus stay-at-home order continues in California with no immediate end in sight.

As closures continue for many businesses, thousands of residents remain out of work. And without jobs, many are worried about being unable to pay their bills.

Fortunately, local utilities, internet service providers, and mortgage lenders have stepped up to provide people with flexible payment options to help weather this time of uncertainty.

Mortgage

On April 1, Gov. Gavin Newsom announced Citigroup, JPMorgan Chase, U.S. Bank, and Wells Fargo would offer mortgage payment forbearances of up to 90 days to borrowers impacted by the pandemic. Property owners who own one to four units and have mortgages with these banks could seek relief from these banks.

President Trump has also announced that if property owners have mortgages through Fannie Mae, Freddie Mac, and the Federal Home Loan Banks, they would have similar protections for a varying amounts of time.

No matter what lender the Federal Housing Finance Agency and the California Apartment Association advise property owners to speak with their lenders about options.

Rent

Renters in California are protected from eviction thanks to an executive order signed by Newsom. The order bars landlords from evicting those tenants who cannot pay as a result of coronavirus. One caveat of the order is renters must notify their landlords no later than seven days after rent is due.

Newsom recommended paying as much of the rent as you can and saving any financial documentation. Renters should contact help if a landlord is trying to evict them even if the person follows all the steps, according to the governor’s office.

Two organizations that could be helpful are the Legal Services of Northern California and Sacramento Tenants Union.

Utilities

PG&E

Pacific Gas & Electric Company has links posted for utility customers who need help paying their bill. PG&E directs users to apply for the California Alternate Rates for Energy Program or the Family Electric Rate Assistance Program, with a guide on the income requirements necessary to apply.

SMUD

In addition to agreeing not to shut off power for non-payment through May 30, SMUD has also listed resources for customers who need assistance paying their bills. Installments and a minimum bill are among the options SMUD lists on its website.

City of Roseville utilities

The city of Roseville is giving utility customers a one-time credit on their electricity bills through the Electric Residential Relief Program. Services will not be disrupted for missed payments, according to the city of Roseville website. Some customers may be eligible for a 15% discount on their rates if they meet certain criteria, such as medical hardship. And the Home Energy Assistance Program (HEAP) might also be available to assist with the payment of utility bills.

Internet

Xfinity

Xfinity is offering customers an array of options for billing concerns for those affected by the pandemic. Those options include deferred payments and prepaid services. For customers who work from home or even students who are distance learning, Xfinity has essentially upgraded all internet service to unlimited data and is waiving fees for those not on unlimited who go over their usage.

AT&T

AT&T is waiving all late fees and overage charges for customers whose income has been affected by coronavirus. This waiver applies to charges between March 13 and May 13, according to the AT&T website. Customers will not have services interrupted due to missed payment during this same timeframe. Also, through April 30, service members aboard Navy vessels will be allowed to make calls back home free of charge.

Cox Communications

Like other internet service providers, Cox Communications has committed to not disconnect services to customers who have missed a payment due to the pandemic. They’ve waived late fees and even boosted bandwidth to help with increased internet usage due to school, working from home, etc. Late fees and data overage fees have been waived, too. And Cox has also extended its free Connect2Compete program, a low-cost internet service for families with at least one K-12 student at home, until July 15.

Student Loans

Federal student loan payments have been suspended through September 30, 2020, thanks to the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act. Interest on those loans will not accrue during this six-month period.

Borrowers who are enrolled in any loan forgiveness program need not worry about getting behind on qualifying payments while their loan is suspended, according to reporting by ABC10’s Ja’Nel Johnson. The Act also suspends involuntary collections related to the loan, including wage garnishments, tax refunds, and Social Security benefits.

