More coronavirus patients are in Sacramento County hospitals than ever before

Sacramento County area hospitals are serving 106 people with the coronavirus according to the California Department of Public Health.

SACRAMENTO, Calif — Sacramento County has been monitored closely for a week because of its rising rate of hospitalizations and ICU patients.

The California Department of Public Health reported Sacramento County had another record high for patients with the coronavirus with 106 people on June 30 which is a 26.6% increase from the previous 3-day average.

On top of the increase in hospitalizations, Sacramento County hospitals also have only 16.4% of ICU beds available. This is up from yesterday when the county had 13.9%, but still lower than the 20% availability the state department would like to see.

Janna Haynes, a spokesperson for the county, told ABC10, previously coronavirus patients are not the majority of the beds taken in the ICUs across the county. Currently, there are only 29 people in the ICU with the coronavirus.

Sacramento County | Desktop dashboard

RELATED:

FOR THE LATEST CORONAVIRUS NEWS,

DOWNLOAD OUR APP:

►Stay in the know! Sign up now for the Daily Blend Newsletter

GET MORE INFO:

COVID-19 BACKGROUND

According to the CDC, coronavirus (COVID-19) is a family of viruses that is spreadable from person to person. Coronavirus is believed to have been first detected in a seafood market in Wuhan, China, in December 2019. If someone is sick with coronavirus, the symptoms they may show include mild to severe respiratory illness, cough, and difficulty breathing.

Currently, there is no vaccine; however, the CDC suggests the following precautions, along with any other respiratory illness:

Avoid close contact with people who are sick.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth.

Stay home when you are sick.

Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash.

Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces using a regular household cleaning spray or wipe.

Wash your hands with soap and water for a minimum of 20 seconds.

WHY HEALTH OFFICIALS ARE SO CONCERNED

Some people have compared the low overall death toll to the flu's high annual death toll in the United States as a reason not to be concerned about COVID-19. However, doctors and health officials are concerned about three main reasons: