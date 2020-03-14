SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Here are the latest updates on coronavirus and how local governments are responding to the illness, with a focus on California for Wednesday, March 18.
CALIFORNIA STATUS UPDATE
The California Department of Public Health reports:
- Confirmed cases: 598 (As of 10:30 a.m. March 18, not including Grand Princess passengers).
- 13 deaths (including one non-California resident)
- Approximately 11,900+ people "self-monitoring" after returning from foreign travel.
- 22 state labs processing tests for COVID-19 (21 labs have test kits)
LATEST DEVELOPMENTS
- Gov. Newsom waiving standardized testing for students: Pending federal approval, Gov. Gavin Newsom issued an executive order that would waive statewide testing for 6 million K-12 students. “Our districts need some relief and this decision is in the best interest of our students and our state,” said State Superintendent of Public Instruction Tony Thurmond.
- Elk Grove considering moratorium on evictions: City Council is considering an ordinance that would place a temporary moratorium on evictions. It would ban any eviction proceeding against another person in Elk Grove related to a decrease in income or out-of-pocket medical expenses caused by the coronavirus. It would also limit the City from discontinuing service or charging late fees for solid waste or drainage service in the city. The ordinance would remain in effect till May 31 unless it's ended earlier or extended by council.
- Napa County issues Shelter at Home order: The Napa County Public Health Officer issued a Shelter at Home Order that will be effective from March 20 to 11:59 p.m. on April 7.
- Sacramento businesses could land up to $25,000 in zero-interest loans: At 5 p.m. on Wednesday, the City of Sacramento is taking applications for their $1 million economic relief fund.The fund could mean up to $25,000 in zero-interest loans for single business. Loans will be available with payments starting 90 days after the emergency declaration ends.
- Senior Helpline goes live in Vacaville: The Vacaville helpline is meant to help seniors currently in a self-quarantine due to the coronavirus. Services offered include home check-ups, pick-up and drop-off of essential supplies, and transportation for essential services, and daily or weekly phone calls.
- Book Den store closing indefinitely: The Friends of the Sacramento Public Library have announced that their Book Den store will close indefinitely on March 19. It's monthly book sale on April 4 is also canceled. In a news release, the organization said most of their volunteers fall into the high-risk categories for the coronavirus and protecting them is their highest priority.
- Diocese of Sacramento suspends masses indefinitely: On March 17, the Diocese of Sacramento announced that public celebrations of Sunday and weekday Masses would be suspended until further notice. A livestream Mass will happen on Sundays at 9 a.m. on Facebook. Parish churches will keep regular hours for private prayer.
- City of Woodland declares local emergency: On March 17, the City of Woodland declared a local emergency and suspended disconnection of water service for non-payment, both during the emergency and for 30 days afterward. The City also passed an ordinance that allows for delays in rent payments, which is meant to help prevent tenant evictions for those who can't pay due to the coronavirus.
- Insurance companies directed to maintain health care access during pandemic: Insurance Commissioner Ricard Lara and the Department of Insurance directed health insurance companies to send in plans on prescriptions, maximizing telehealth, and ensuring network provider adequacy.
- El Dorado school closure extended: Schools is El Dorado County are extending their closures through the district's upcoming spring break, and urging families to prepare for longer closures. There are no positive cases in El Dorado County, however, health officials believe they'll see positive cases in the coming days and weeks.
- The BottleRock music festival is rescheduling the event to early October due to concerns of the coronavirus pandemic. Organizers have moved the event to October 2-4. The annual concert is held at the Napa Valley Expo in Napa, Calif. “We made this decision with the safety and best interests of our fans, musicians, partners, employees, and community being paramount,” organizers wrote in a press release. “We are committed to putting on the festival to not only share great music and the incredible Napa Valley hospitality, but because it’s vitally important to the livelihood of all those who make BottleRock Napa Valley the festival it is.” All headlining bands have agreed to perform at the rescheduled event in October. The event was originally scheduled to take place from May 22-24.
- The U.S. Labor Department is offering up $100-mllion in National Health Emergency Dislocated Worker Grants in response to the coronavirus pandemic. Dislocated Worker Grants (DWGs) provide resources to states, outlying areas, and Native American tribal governments to be able to respond to large, unexpected events that cause significant job losses. “The availability of Dislocated Worker Grants will help states and communities strengthen their economies as we fight to slow the spread of the virus and regain our economic momentum,” U.S. Secretary of Labor Eugene Scalia said. The grants can provide affected workers with disaster-relief employment and employment training activities, according to the labor department. Persons eligible for the grants include “dislocated workers, workers who were laid-off as a result of the disaster, self-employed individuals who are unemployed or underemployed as a result of the disaster, and long-term unemployed individuals.”
- Health officials in Stanislaus County announced the fifth confirmed positive case of coronavirus (COVID-19) within the county. The patient has only been identified as an adult male. It is the third positive case reported just this week, officials said. “The situation continues to change rapidly and guidance for increasing mitigation measures will be issued if new cases continue to be identified at this rate. Press releases will no longer be issued for each new positive test result. Please check our webpage frequently for the most up-to-date numbers,” the health department wrote in a press release.
- The Yolo County Public Health Department has issued an order to its residents to shelter in place starting Thursday, March 19 until Tuesday, April 7, 2020. The directive limits what residents can do and where they can go, basically limiting everyone to “most essential needs.” A similar order was put into place for six Bay Area counties, as well as Berkeley, on March 16. “The County has issued a health officer order which strengthens our social distancing efforts,” Yolo County Public Health Officer Dr. Ron Chapman said. “Together we can rise to the occasion to keep the people of Yolo County healthy and safe.”
- The Sacramento Food Bank is working in conjunction with more than 200 partner agencies to continue to provide food during the coronavirus pandemic, as it prepares for an influx in usage directly related to this crisis. In a press release issued on Wednesday, food bank officials said, in part, “We understand that due to the nature of this pandemic and the position that many families and individuals will find themselves in during these challenging times, many people will need support from us – including a large number of people who have never received services from a food bank before.” The food bank has answers to many frequently asked questions they’ve received as the pandemic has unfolded.
- Hard Rock Hotel and Casino Sacramento at Fire Mountain is shutting down all operations for the rest of March due to the coronavirus pandemic. The closure will begin at the close of business on Friday, March 20, casino officials wrote in a press release on Wednesday. “We are coordinating with Governor Newsom’s Tribal Advisor on a weekly basis and will continue to update his staff and receive updates from his administration,” officials said. All events at the casino have been canceled through April 15.
- The City of Roseville has declared a state of emergency and will close all city building to the public due to coronavirus pandemic. In a press release issued on Wednesday, city officials said the proclamation doesn’t mean Roseville is at an increased risk, rather allows the city to “provide or receive mutual aid from other jurisdictions and assists in securing available resources, mutual aid, funding, and staffing.” City buildings will be closed beginning March 18 through Monday, April 13.
- With the coronavirus spreading at an alarming rate, California is preparing to deal with worst-case scenarios that could overwhelm hospitals and drain the state's spending reserves. Gov. Gavin Newsom said Tuesday that he is putting the California National Guard on alert for duties such as ensuring food distribution. Newsom also says the state is negotiating with about 900 hotels to acquire tens of thousands of rooms that could be used for hospital patients and for the homeless. And with many school districts closing classrooms, the governor says it’s likely “few if any” schools will reopen before summer break.
- The U.S. Small Business Administration is offering low-interest federal disaster loans for California small businesses. For-profit businesses would be charged 3.75% while non-profit organizations would be charged 2.75%. Newsom said that some businesses would be given up to 30 years to pay off the loans. Click here to see a list of counties where this assistance is available.
- California education and health officials released new guidance Tuesday that would follow Gov. Newsom's executive order allowing K-12 schools to teach distant learning courses and independent studies during school closures. The guidance places an emphasis to help both low income children and those with disabilities.
MORE INFORMATION
OUR MISSION: FACTS NOT FEAR
BACKGROUND
According to the CDC, coronavirus (COVID-19) is a family of viruses that is spreadable from person to person. Coronavirus is believed to have been first detected in a seafood market in Wuhan, China, in December 2019. If someone is sick with coronavirus, the symptoms they may show include mild to severe respiratory illness, cough, and difficulty breathing.
Currently, there is no vaccine; however, the CDC suggests the following precautions, along with any other respiratory illness:
- Avoid close contact with people who are sick.
- Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth.
- Stay home when you are sick.
- Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash.
- Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces using a regular household cleaning spray or wipe.
- Wash your hands with soap and water for a minimum of 20 seconds.
WHY HEALTH OFFICIALS ARE SO CONCERNED
Some people have compared the low overall death toll to the flu's high annual death toll in the United States as a reason not to be concerned about COVID-19, however, doctors and health officials are concerned for three main reasons:
- There's no vaccine yet and won't be one for until early 2021, at the soonest. Scientists are still researching what other medications could help patients.
- Some people have built up immunity to the flu, but few have immunity to COVID-19 version of coronavirus.
- Both the flu and COVID-19 are spread by droplets, but COVID-19 might be spread in the air. Scientists are researching exactly how COVID-19 spreads.
WATCH MORE: Dr. Dean Blumberg, the Chief of Pediatric Infectious Diseases at UC Davis Children's Hospital, answered some FAQs from ABC10 viewers about the coronavirus.