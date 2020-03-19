CALIFORNIA, USA —

People are in an uncertain time with the coronavirus [COVID-19] pandemic, which means it’s more important than ever to evaluate your mental health.

Between social distancing and shelter-in-place orders adding to general panic, people might be experiencing more anxiety and depression than usual. When you are feeling isolated–like so many of us may be–it might be time to seek a support system.

The good news: there’s an app for that.

There are already lots of online resources and apps devoted to providing remote mental health services. Online communities are popular places to exchange support, while some apps offer online therapy sessions with a licensed therapist.

You can even talk to a therapist over text messaging for next-level convenience.

Here are some online and app-based mental health resources to help you cope with self-quarantine:

The National Alliance on Mental Illness hosts online communities where people can share encouragement.

7 Cups is an app and online resource that lets you chat with a trained listener for emotional support and counseling. It also offers online therapy with a licensed mental health professional. Services are also offered in Spanish.

Support Group Central offers virtual support groups on numerous mental health conditions for free or a low-cost. This website is also offered in many different languages, including Chinese and Spanish.

Betterhelp is an app that offers individual, couples, or teens counseling. Licensed therapists are available through text, video, and audio.

The Tribe Wellness Community is a free, online peer support network that gives members facing mental health challenges and/or difficult family dynamics a safe place to connect.

Psych Central offers online mental health resources, quizzes, news, and an “Ask the Therapist” function.

Talkspace matches you to a licensed therapist, available five days a week for text, video, and audio messaging. Talkspace is also available as an app.

For Like Minds is an online mental health support network that allows for individuals to connect with others who are experiencing stressful life events.

18percent offers a free, peer-to-peer online support community for those struggling with a wide range of mental health issues.

Coronavirus Background

According to the CDC, coronavirus (COVID-19) is a family of viruses that is spreadable from person to person. Coronavirus is believed to have been first detected in a seafood market in Wuhan, China in December 2019. If someone is sick with coronavirus, the symptoms they may show include mild to severe respiratory illness, cough, and difficulty breathing.

Currently, there is no vaccine, however, the CDC suggests the following precautions, along with any other respiratory illness:

Avoid close contact with people who are sick.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth.

Stay home when you are sick.

Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash.

Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces using a regular household cleaning spray or wipe.

Wash your hands with soap and water for a minimum of 20 seconds.

The CDC also says facemasks should only be used by people who show symptoms of the virus. If you’re not sick, you do not have to wear a facemask. The CDC says the immediate risk to the U.S. public is low.

