Sacramento, Stanislaus County return to more restrictive tiers as coronavirus cases rise

The California Department of Health announced multiple counties moved back to more restrictive tiers.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — In the past three weeks, Sacramento County and other counties in Northern California have seen a rise in coronavirus cases; at first, it was a small rise, but now it's too big to ignore.

The California Department of Public Health announced Tuesday Sacramento, Stanislaus, Placer and other counties in the region went back to a more restrictive tier. Yolo County did not move tiers and remains in the red tier.

A total of five counties in the Sacramento region moved tiers:

Sacramento County moved from the red to the purple tier.

Stanislaus County moved from the red to the purple tier.

Placer County moved from the orange to the red tier.

El Dorado County moved from the orange to the red tier.

Amador County moved from the orange to the red tier.

In every tier, people should be wearing a mask in most public settings, try to stay six feet apart from others, and minimize the number of people you are in contact with according to the state's guidelines.

For counties moving to the purple tier, here are the businesses that will be open and closed now:

Outdoor playgrounds and recreational facilities open with modification.

Bars, breweries and distilleries must remain closed where no food is provided.

Wineries can open outdoors.

Restaurants can only operate outdoors, take-out and delivery.

Hair salons and barbershops can operate indoors, with modifications.

Bookstores, clothing, florists and retailers can be open with modifications with 25% occupancy.

Malls open indoors with modifications and closed food courts.

Gym and fitness centers can only operate outdoors.

Museums, zoos and aquariums can only operate outdoors.

Places of worship can only operate outdoors.

Nail salons and personal services can open indoors with modifications.

Shopping centers can open indoors with modifications at 25% occupancy and modifications.

Hotels can be open with modification.

Churches can open outdoors only with modifications