California COVID-19 cases keep rising

SACRAMENTO, California — The California Department of Public Health (CDPH) said the state recorded 14,640 new COVID-19 cases Wednesday.

The 7-day positivity rate is 6.4% and the 14-day positivity rate is 6.1%, CDPH said.

California has 1,158,689 COVID-19 cases to date, according to CDPH.

CDPH said as case numbers continue to rise in California, the total number of individuals who will have serious outcomes will also increase. There have been 18,979 COVID-19 deaths since the start of the pandemic.