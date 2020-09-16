California tier list updated: What it will take to get to next level for Northern California counties

Sacramento County and 32 counties remain on the purple tier after two weeks of the new system.

SACRAMENTO, Calif — The California Department of Public Health updated its tier system database recently to show where counties stand as the state continues to battle COVID-19.

The updated list shows whether a county is closer to the reopening specific businesses than they were the week before. Each tier has different levels of reopening, with yellow being the least restrictive and purple being the most restrictive. Currently, eight counties in Northern California are in the purple tier, six counties are in the red tier, and two are in the orange tier. The tiers are updated weekly on Tuesdays.

When a county is on a tier, they must be there for at least three weeks and meet a lesser tier's metric requirements for two of those weeks before a county can move to the less stringent tier, according to CDPH.

Counties must get to less than seven cases in its seven-day average per 100,000 residents and a positivity rate of less than 8% to leave the purple tier and go to the red tier.

For counties on the red tier, they must get to less than four cases in its seven-day average per 100,000 residents and a positivity rate of less than 5% to get to the orange tier.

For counties to go from the orange tier to the yellow tier, it must get to less than one case in its seven-day average per 100,000 residents and a positivity rate of less than 2%.

Sacramento County

Sacramento County currently has a seven-day average case rate per 100,000 people of 8.5 cases, according to CDPH, putting it in the purple tier.

That rate means the seven-day average is roughly 133 cases. The county would need to decrease by an average of approximately nine cases, at least, and keep the average for two weeks to move to the red tier.

The county would also need to keep its positivity rate low, which is currently at 5.7%.

San Joaquin County

San Joaquin County currently has a seven-day average case rate per 100,000 people of 8.8 cases, according to CDPH, putting it in the purple tier.

That rate means the seven-day average is roughly 69 cases. The county would need to decrease by an average of approximately seven cases, at least, and keep that average for two weeks to move to the red tier.

The county would also need to keep its positivity rate low, which is currently at 7.1%.

Stanislaus County

Sacramento County currently has a seven-day average case rate per 100,000 people of 9.6 cases, according to CDPH, placing it in the purple tier.

That rate means the seven-day average is roughly 54 cases. The county would need to decrease by an average of approximately 15 cases, at least, and keep that average for two weeks to move to the red tier.

The county would also need to keep its positivity rate low, which is currently at 5.6%.

Solano County

Sacramento County currently has a seven-day average case rate per 100,000 people of 5.3 cases, according to CDPH. The county also has a low positivity rate of 3.4%. Both of these metrics show that the county is close to moving to the red tier.

Should the county keep similar metrics for the following week of measurement, CDPH could move the county to the red tier from the purple tier.

Placer County

Sacramento County currently has a seven-day average case rate per 100,000 people of 5.6 cases, according to CDPH, placing it in the red tier.

That rate means the seven-day average is roughly 22 cases. The county would need to decrease by an average of approximately seven cases, at least, and keep that average for two weeks to move to the orange tier.

The county would also need to keep its positivity rate low, which is currently at 4.4%.

Yolo County

Sacramento County currently has a seven-day average case rate per 100,000 people of 7.1 cases, according to CDPH, placing it in the purple tier.

That rate means the seven-day average is roughly 16 cases. The county would need to decrease by an average of approximately one case, at least, and keep that average for two weeks to move to the red tier.

The county would also need to keep its positivity rate low, which is currently at 5.8%.