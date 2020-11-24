California's case rate rose 223%, hospitalizations more than doubled in less than a month

With more than 94% of the state in the most restrictive purple tier, cases continue to rise and a rise in hospitalizations follow.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Despite the preventative measures and guidelines in place by The California Department of Public Health and California Governor Gavin Newsom, the number of cases and hospitalizations continue to rise.

But such measures are largely unenforceable, and officials are banking on voluntary compliance.

Experts say that if people disregard the new state and local restrictions and socialize anyway, that could put greater stress on overburdened hospitals and lead to an even bigger spike in sickness and death over the holidays.

Dr. Ghaly said the rate of increase in the state's positivity rate shows that new cases are still rising. With a seven-day positivity rate of 5.9% and a 14-day positivity rate of 5.6%, Ghaly explained this means more cases were found recently, and more people could be out spreading the virus.

"Roughly 40% of infected people are asymptomatic," Dr. Ghaly said.

The CDC reports asymptomatic and pre-symptomatic transmission accounts for more than 50% of transmissions of COVID-19. Per 100,000 people in California, the case rate currently stands at a seven-day average of 24.9 new cases.

On Nov. 4, that average per 100,000 California residents was at 7.7 new cases, a 233% increase in less than a month.

Across the state, the number of people with coronavirus in hospitals has dramatically increased in recent weeks. The number of people in the hospital with COVID-19 has risen roughly 130% from 2,537 patients on Nov. 1 to 5,844 patients on Nov. 23.

The last time the state saw a similar rise was over the span of three months when the number of patients rose 129% from 2,611 patients on April 6 to 5,989 patients on July 6.

Most counties continued to see a rise in case rates and positivity rates in the state's latest tier update.

Alpine and Mariposa counties were moved to the orange tier. Calaveras joined the counties in the red tier. Colusa, Del Norte, Humboldt and Lassen counties were moved to the purple tier.

While most of the state rose in cases, three counties showed improved numbers in the state's tier system update.

Marin, Modoc and Modoc counties' case rates and positivity rates showed early signs of improvement. Still, only Modoc county's numbers were favorable enough for the CDPH to move the county from the red tier to the less restrictive orange tier.