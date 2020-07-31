Why Colusa County's case rate is rising higher than other counties in Northern California

According to the California Department of Public Health, Colusa County's 14-day case rate is the highest of all California counties.

COLUSA COUNTY, California — At the beginning of California's stay-at-home order, most smaller counties throughout the state maintained low coronavirus case totals.

For March, April and most of May, Colusa County only had a total of three coronavirus cases. Since mid-May, the number of new cases has continued to rise to the point where the county now reports 312 total coronavirus cases.

Markus Kropf, a spokesperson for Colusa County, said the rise in cases is driven by family gatherings and an outbreak at a nursing home.

"Our contact tracing has indicated that what's driving these numbers are family gatherings," Kropf said. "And we have one long term skilled nursing facility that has had an outbreak, and they have approximately 25 residents right now that are active. And they've had at least 30 staff that have also tested positive."

The California Department of Public Health reported on Thursday, July 30, that Colusa County's 14-day case rate to be roughly 425 cases per 100,000 residents, which is the highest case rate of all counties that the state is monitoring. The state department said this factor could help determine the burden the coronavirus is having on the community along with the fact that the 7-day positivity rate for Colusa County was at 13%.

Colusa County, like other small counties, started to open up sooner with the state's variance attestation program. However, Colusa County does not see the reopening as a factor in the rise of cases.

"We don't believe that we opened too soon. I mean, at the time and given the information that we had at the time, we had really no cases for the most part," Kropf said. "We did the variance attestation with the state of California; they cleared us to begin the reopening process. And there was no reason or need for us to not go forward with that reopening process."

In efforts to lessen the rate of the coronavirus spreading through Colusa County, Kropf said the county has been doing more outreach and education about the virus and is working closely with the California Department of Public Health.

FOR THE LATEST CORONAVIRUS NEWS,

DOWNLOAD OUR APP: