Stanislaus, El Dorado counties petition to stay on less restrictive tiers

The California Department of Public health reported rising case rates for Stanislaus and El Dorado counties.

MODESTO, Calif. — The California Department of Public Health announced Tuesday Stanislaus County and El Dorado County should move to the more restrictive purple and red tiers.

Cases in Stanislaus and El Dorado counties are rising, and the public health directors in both counties agree. However, they both applied Thursday for an appeal of their respective tier change.

Stanislaus County disagrees with its tier assignment, according to the county's press release. The county claims there are qualitative and contextual factors the state should consider before moving the county to the purple tier.

"It is our intent to create an opportunity for dialogue to encourage using our local data and circumstances to drive appropriate mitigation restrictions," Stanislaus County Health Services Agency Managing Director Mary Ann Lilly said. "We want to protect our community, preserve healthcare capacity, while supporting economic sectors and activities, that with proper precautions, can operate safely."

El Dorado County Public Health Officer Dr. Nancy Williams said in a press release, the spike in cases the county is seeing is no different than what the county experienced in the summer.

"We moved through a similar spike in cases over the summer, and since we are not seeing a rise in the other areas the State considers when making its tier assignments, I am advocating for El Dorado to stay in the Orange tier," Williams said.

The state department should decide on the county's status by Nov. 17. In that time, both counties will remain on their respective tiers until a decision has been reached.

