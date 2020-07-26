Latest number of confirmed coronavirus cases in greater Sacramento area

Here is the latest total number of coronavirus cases for each county in the greater Sacramento area heading into the weekend.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Counties throughout California are reporting spikes of coronavirus cases. Here are the latest numbers heading into the weekend.

San Joaquin County currently leads Sacramento County in the area in terms of the number of confirmed cases and deaths. As of July 25, San Joaquin County health officials reported a total of 110 deaths.

As of July 24, Sacramento County reported 103 people died from coronavirus complications. California Department of Health is monitoring the county for its rise of cases, positivity and a decrease in ICU availability.

Here are the total confirmed coronavirus cases in the greater Sacramento Area:

According to the CDC, coronavirus (COVID-19) is a family of viruses that is spreadable from person to person. If someone is sick with coronavirus, the symptoms they may show include mild to severe respiratory illness, cough, and difficulty breathing.

Currently, there is no vaccine. The CDC suggests the following precautions, along with any other respiratory illness:

Avoid close contact with people who are sick.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth.

Stay home when you are sick.

Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash.

Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces using a regular household cleaning spray or wipe.

Wash your hands with soap and water for a minimum of 20 seconds.

