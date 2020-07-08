10,000 people reported dead of COVID-19 in California

California now has the third highest state for the number of deaths since the pandemic began.

SACRAMENTO, Calif — California has surpassed 10,000 deaths from the coronavirus, according to John Hopkins University.

This new total makes California the U.S. state with the third-highest number of deaths since the pandemic broke out earlier this year.

The figure was reported Aug. 7, with 10,021 dead since public health officials detected the virus in California in February.

New York and New Jersey have the highest and second-highest number of deaths in the U.S. at 32,000 and 16,000, respectively.

The first known COVID-related death in the U.S. occurred in early February in the San Francisco Bay Area county of Santa Clara.

► FOR THE LATEST CORONAVIRUS NEWS,

DOWNLOAD OUR APP:

►Stay in the know! Sign up now for the Daily Blend Newsletter

CORONAVIRUS RESOURCES

CORONAVIRUS CONTEXT

According to the CDC, coronavirus (COVID-19) is a family of viruses that is spreadable from person to person. If someone is sick with coronavirus, the symptoms they may show include mild to severe respiratory illness, cough, and difficulty breathing.

Currently, there is no vaccine. The CDC suggests the following precautions, along with any other respiratory illness:

Avoid close contact with people who are sick.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth.

Stay home when you are sick.

Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash.

Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces using a regular household cleaning spray or wipe.

Wash your hands with soap and water for a minimum of 20 seconds.