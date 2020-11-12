COVID-19 Map: Where the coronavirus is spreading in the Sacramento region

Check out the interactive map of the Sacramento region showing where the coronavirus is surging.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — COVID-19 is surging in the greater Sacramento region. The rate of new cases in the state began to surpass numbers from previous surges throughout the pandemic.

ABC10 wants to keep you informed about the latest developments while ensuring that we deliver confirmed, factual information. We will track the most important coronavirus news in a special section on our website and app.

This story is updated Monday through Friday after most regional health departments update their COVID-19 data around 4:30 p.m. Bookmark this page and check back for a comprehensive look at the numbers around the Sacramento region's COVID-19 outbreak.

Sacramento Region map

ABC10 created this map. It shows the number of confirmed cases, confirmed deaths, the estimated number of people who recovered from the coronavirus, the rate of recovery, active cases, and the rate of active cases per 10,000 people for each county.

(App users click here for a larger version of the map)

Sacramento Region's New Cases and Deaths

The state of California created this graphic. This graphic shows newly reported cases and newly reported deaths by county.

(App users click here for a larger version of the graphic)

Sacramento Region's Rate of Coronavirus Hospitalizations and ICU patients

The state of California created this graphic. This graphic shows the number of hospital and ICU patients who have the coronavirus. The graphic also shows the number of ICU beds available by county.

(App users click here for a larger version of the graphic)

CORONAVIRUS CONTEXT

According to the CDC, coronavirus (COVID-19) is a family of spreadable viruses from person to person. If someone is sick with coronavirus, their symptoms include mild to severe respiratory illness, cough, and difficulty breathing.

The CDC suggests the following precautions, along with any other respiratory illness:

Avoid close contact with people who are sick.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth.

Stay home when you are sick.

Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash.

Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces using a regular household cleaning spray or wipe.

Wash your hands with soap and water for a minimum of 20 seconds.

