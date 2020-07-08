City of Sacramento reaches 100 coronavirus deaths, county reports

Sacramento county currently has 155 deaths, 65% of those are from people living in Sacramento city proper.

SACRAMENTO, California — The majority of deaths in Sacramento County have stemmed from its county seat Sacramento.

On Aug. 6, the Sacramento County dashboard showed that 100 people died from the coronavirus, nearly 65% of the total deaths confirmed.

Now, the rise in deaths didn't happen overnight. The process of reporting a death can take some time, according to Brenda Bongiorno, a Sacramento County spokesperson.

"Deaths initially identified from hospital discharge summaries and/or death notes are later confirmed via death certificates," Bongiorno said in an email. "This data is dynamic and there may be a delay in reporting deaths due to the confirmation process."

It could take up to four weeks from the date of death for a death certificate to be available from Sacramento County.

Over the last two weeks, Sacramento County has seen the number of people who died with the coronavirus rise by 58%. In total, Sacramento has had 155 people die with the coronavirus over the five months.

The death rate for Sacramento County is currently at 1.5%.

Roughly 51% of all confirmed deaths were people over the age of 80.

And nearly 50% of people who died were identified as white for their ethnicity.

