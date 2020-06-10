El Dorado County at risk of moving to more restrictive tier on state's list

The California Department of Public Health updated its tier list with some counties moving towards reopening while other's inch closer to closing again.

SACRAMENTO, Calif — Two Northern California counties are reopening more, while one is moving closer to having to close businesses again.

This week, the California Department of Public Health (CDPH) moved Yuba and Plumas counties to red tier and yellow tier, respectively. CDPH also reported El Dorado County is one week closer to moving from the orange tier to the more restrictive red tier.

The CDPH updated its tier system database on Tuesday, Oct. 6, to show where counties stand as the state continues to battle COVID-19. Counties must meet the less restrictive tier's metrics for at least two weeks and be on a tier for at least three weeks before moving to a lesser restrictive tier.

When counties move from the orange to the yellow tier, like Plumas County, the biggest change is increased capacity for indoor businesses is allowed in the less restrictive tier.

The state looks at the county's seven-day average case rate and the county's positivity rate. Counties that move to less restrictive tiers need to keep their metrics low to remain on the lower level or move to an even less stringent tier.

Should a county meet a more restrictive tier's metric in one category for two weeks, the state could mandate that the county move to the more restrictive tier and enforce stricter regulations on businesses.

El Dorado County has now had one week of meeting the red tier's metrics based on the case rate. Should the county move back to the red tier indoor operations for wineries, breweries, bars, family entertainment businesses, casinos, and cardrooms will need to close and move back outdoors depending on the sector's guidelines. People who work in offices would also need to return to remote options.

Colusa, Stanislaus and Sutter counties could be one week away from moving to the red tier should their metrics remain low. These counties are the last in the Sacramento region to be on the purple tier.

Placer County is again in a position where it could be a week away from moving from the red tier to the orange tier. The county previously was in this position two weeks ago.