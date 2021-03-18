Tracking latest COVID-19 and vaccine numbers in Northern California

California continues to tally more coronavirus cases as the state works to vaccinate more people.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Follow the latest coronavirus numbers and vaccine data for the Sacramento region and the state of California.

On March 11, one year into the pandemic, California confirmed 3,516,862 cases of COVID-19, resulting in 54,891 deaths. The state has also administered 10,988,301 doses of coronavirus vaccines.

Learn more about where the numbers stand as ABC10 tracks the coronavirus until the World Health Organization deems the pandemic over.

Vaccine numbers

California continues to vaccinate more people each day; however, most people over the age of 16 in California have still yet to be vaccinated.

Experts say at least 70% of the population needs to be vaccinated to reach some form of herd immunity which could help suppress the coronavirus's spread.

According to the numbers as of March 17, smaller counties like Sierra and Tuolumne were administering more doses per 100,000 residents than other counties in the Sacramento region.

California set out to be more equitable and vaccinate more within communities with people living in unhealthy areas than others. The state is calling those area's healthy places index quartile 1 [HPI 1 areas].

The state's initial goal was to vaccinate 2 million doses in these areas, and on Feb. 12, the state surpassed this goal. Its next goal is to surpass 4 million doses administered in the HPI 1 areas.

While race nor ethnicity is a determining factor for the HPI 1 areas mentioned above, many of the heavily impacted people in those communities were Black and Latino.

California released its data showing that its vaccination efforts hadn't been quite equitable in the vaccination of people of color who were impacted heavily by the coronavirus and in need of the vaccine's protection.

The state is currently administering an average of more than 200,000 vaccine doses a day while the supply of Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson doses continues to grow.

Coronavirus numbers

California saw a steady decline in new cases and deaths reported since February, following a surge of cases and deaths related to holiday gatherings. The number of tests performed in the state has also lowered to where it was before the holidays.

California had high hospitalization rates in the winter of 2020 with equally high ICU admissions. The rate of hospitalization in California has since lowered, and more ICU beds are available.

When comparing counties in the Sacramento region by their active case rate per 100,000 residents, San Joaquin, Sacramento and Placer counties have the highest rates based on county health departments' data as of March 17.

For people wondering how many people are surviving, all Sacramento region counties currently have a survival rate of at least 90%. Still, these rates are subject to change as the pandemic continues.

California tier assignments

What tier you are in dictates what activities are allowed and what businesses can be open in California. Counties can be either in the most restrictive purple tier, the less restrictive red, the lesser restrictive orange, or the least restrictive yellow tier.

Generally, tier assignments are updated every Tuesday.

