Majority of Northern California counties moved to more restrictive coronavirus tiers

California's governor is pulling the 'emergency brake' to impose new restrictions on businesses amid spike in coronavirus and considering a curfew.

SACRAMENTO, Calif — California Gov. Gavin Newsom said Monday he is pulling the “emergency brake” on the state’s efforts to reopen its economy as coronavirus cases surge more dramatically than they did during the summer spike.

"Counties will move after one week, not two weeks," Newsom said. "Some counties will move multiple tiers."

The tier movements announced Monday will impose more restrictions on businesses across most of the state. Counties are expected to initiate the proper restrictions starting Tuesday according to the CDPH.

A majority of counties in the Sacramento region will move back to the purple tier because of this decision. Those counties include San Joaquin, Stanislaus, Placer, Yolo, Stanislaus, El Dorado, Solano, Nevada, Tuolumne, Yuba, and Sutter counties.

Previously with the tier system, counties would move tiers in two to three weeks, at minimum, depending on whether it is to a more restrictive tier or a less restrictive tier.

Newsom said the tier system will no longer wait until Tuesdays but will occur when necessary. Newsom said these new actions were taken in an effort to lessen the spread of the coronavirus and potentially quell the surge that could come to hospitals.

Health officials say the troubling rise in cases in November has come at a faster pace than a spike in mid-June and could quickly surpass the peak of the hospitalizations at the time.

The state has 11 surge facilities with a total of 1,872 beds across the state should a pending surge of hospitalizations require more beds.

The state became the second in the U.S. last week to surpass 1 million cases of the virus.

Newsom said the next tier update could come as early as Friday. He added that he and his team are debating initiating a curfew to further deter spreading the coronavirus.

