Placer County businesses can expand capacity with latest tier change

The transmission rates have lowered in three counties allowing for more reopenings in California.

AUBURN, Calif. — The California Department of Public Health released its latest data, which shows Placer, Inyo and Mariposa have moved to less restrictive tiers this week in the state's reopening plan.

Starting Wednesday, many businesses within these counties will increase the number of people allowed inside. And some people will be able to return to work in their office.

Although businesses will reopen at full capacity on June 15, the Greater Sacramento Economic Council spokesperson Michelle Willard said the tier changes are still helping businesses make forward progress towards reopening.

“We are glad to see the state of California moving forward with tier changes allowing businesses to reopen safely, especially in Placer County. This is an important next step as we restore the Sacramento region’s economy and bring back jobs," Willard said.

From a public health perspective, Sacramento County Dr. Olivia Kasirye said she is hopeful Sacramento County will get to the orange tier before the current reopening plan is retired. In addition to the benefits for businesses, the county will know transmission rates have lowered significantly in the county.

"It's still important because moving to the next tier means that the number of cases that are occurring on a daily basis in our county is reducing. And so that is still important in getting us to the goal because we want to get as low as possible by the time we get to June 15," Kasirye said.

Counties like Yolo and Plumas, which were close to moving to a less restrictive tier this week, still have a chance to move to a less restrictive tier before the tier system is gone. Counties need to meet a less restrictive tier data requirements for two consecutive weeks before moving tiers.

Counties also need to be on their current tier for three consecutive weeks, so counties moved this week will not be eligible to move another tier.

Multiple counties are in a position to move to a less restrictive tiers next week if their numbers remain low, including:

Sacramento County

San Joaquin County

Solano County

Nevada County

Marin County

Monterey County

San Benito County

Ventura County

According to the current guidelines, if these counties do not move next week, they will stay in the tier they are in until June 15.

ABC10: Watch, Download, Read 1/10

2/10

3/10

4/10

5/10

6/10

7/10

8/10

9/10

10/10 1 / 10