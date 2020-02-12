'We are seeing the surge' | Sacramento gains over 1,000 new COVID-19 cases

Following the Thanksgiving holiday, Sacramento's public health official said new cases from gatherings related to Thanksgiving are starting to crop up.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Following the Thanksgiving holiday, Sacramento County reported 1,115 new cases to its total number of coronavirus cases on Tuesday, Dec. 1.

Sacramento County Public Health Officer Dr. Olivia Kasirye said the number of new cases following holiday gatherings is starting to grow.

"We are also hearing from people who gathered together over Thanksgiving, and they are telling us that multiple members of the family are coming up with positive tests," Dr. Kasirye said. "We are seeing the surge from the Thanksgiving gatherings."

As of Tuesday, 675 people felt symptoms, took a coronavirus test that came back positive, or died from the coronavirus on the few days following Thanksgiving, according to Sacramento County. This number is expected to grow as more people get tested.

In November, Sacramento County's total COVID-19 case count rose by 11,699 new cases. Dr. Kasirye said the current surge in the county is greater than the summer's surge of cases.

"We are still seeing a rapid increase of cases," Dr. Kasirye said. "The concern is how rapidly the numbers are increasing."

Roughly 27% of Sacramento County hospital beds are occupied by someone being treated for the coronavirus as of Tuesday. Between patients treated for the coronavirus and other people needing the ICU, Sacramento County has close to 15% of ICU beds available.

California Health and Human Services Secretary Dr. Mark Ghaly said the number of needed ICU beds could exceed the Sacramento region's capacity by Dec. 24.

