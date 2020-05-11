Sacramento, Placer and other counties see rise in coronavirus cases

The California Department of Public Health reported a rise in coronavirus cases for multiple counties.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — According to the California Department of Public Health tier system update on Wednesday, the case rate and positivity rate for many counties across California rose.

While Colusa County managed to move from the red tier to the less restrictive orange tier, Plumas County moved back to the orange tier from the less restrictive yellow tier. And several other counties ran the risk of moving back to a more restrictive tier.

Here is the full list of counties struggling with increased cases rates:

Amador County's case rate rose and is at risk of moving to the red tier should its case rate not lower.

Calaveras County's case rate rose, but, as a small county, CDPH has not deemed the increase high enough to move tiers.

El Dorado County's case rate rose and is at risk of moving to the red tier.

Placer County's case rate rose for the second week in a row and could be moved to the red tier after its appeal to CDPH.

Plumas County moved to a more restrictive tier with a raised case rate.

Sacramento County's case rate rose and is at risk of moving to the purple tier should its case rate not lower. However, the county is appealing to CDPH on its tier status.

Stanislaus County's case rate rose and is at risk of moving to the purple tier should its case rate not lower.

Yolo County's case rate rose and is at risk of moving to the purple tier should its case rate not lower.

Yuba County's case rate rose, but, as a small county, CDPH has not deemed the increase high enough to move tiers.

Now, counties can contest the data or provide a reason they shouldn't move to a more restrictive tier or move forward to a less restrictive tier. This week Sacramento and Placer County have opted to make that move.

Placer County was expected to move to the red tier this week, but since the county applied for adjudication, the county got to stay on the orange tier for at least one more week. Placer County interim Health Director Rob Oldham said the county's low positivity rate and health equity positivity rate should keep the county in the orange tier.

"Placer County will remain in the orange tier until the adjudication is complete," Oldham said. "However, it would be wise for us to prepare for a move to the red tier in the next week and as early as this Friday."

Sacramento County spokesperson Brenda Bongiorno said the county is investigating a data discrepancy. She said the county's epidemiologists reported a lower case rate than what the state reported.

"We have uncovered some discrepancies and are investigating to find out the extent of any discrepancy and how it impacts our tier status," Bongiorno said in an email.

When a county fills out forms for adjudication, CDPH could decide to redetermine the county's tier status before the next tier update on Tuesday. Stanislaus County went through the adjudication process to get to the red tier back in September.