Inside the Numbers: COVID-19 cases keep growing up Sacramento, San Joaquin counties

Over 19,000 people have been with the coronavirus and over 200 have died in Sacramento and San Joaquin counties.

SACRAMENTO, Calif — Sacramento and San Joquin counties make up 54% of the coronavirus cases in the greater Sacramento region according to data reviewed Friday.

Both counties this week increased its number of total cases by over 2,000 newly confirmed cases. The two counties also surpassed 100 deaths of people with the coronavirus—103 deaths in Sacramento County and 107 deaths in San Joaquin County.

Sacramento

Sacramento County, as of July 24, had 8,554 confirmed coronavirus cases a 31% increase from the 6,395 cases the county confirmed July 17.

The California Department of Public Health reported on July 23 the county's 14-day Case rate per 100,000 residents is 165.6 cases. The state department also said the county has a 7-day positivity rate of 8.6%.

John Hopkins University indicates this could be an indicator that not enough testing is being performed and that only the sickest people are being tested and might not show the full picture of the coronavirus outbreak in the county.

The county reported 103 people have died with the coronavirus in Sacramento County on July 24. Roughly 83% of deaths are from people over the age of 65, while that population of the community makes up 12% of cases.

The majority of Sacramento cases, 62% of cases, come from people in the 18-49 age range.

The California Department of Public Health is currently monitoring Sacramento County's rising case rate, rising positivity rate, and the decreasing number of ICU beds available.

Across Sacramento county hospitals, 13.6% of total ICUs beds are currently available for patients, regardless of affliction, according to the California Department of Public Health.

San Joaquin County

As of July 24, San Joaquin County reported 10,126 total coronavirus cases. The total number of cases rose 32% from the 7,680 coronavirus cases reported on July 17.

The California Department of Public Health reported on July 23 the county has a 14-day case rate per 100,000 residents of 337.4 cases. The current positivity rate for the county is 14.8%, which can signify not enough tests are being performed, according to John Hopkins University.

The total number of deaths of people with coronavirus in the county rose to 110 people. Nearly 64% of the deaths are of people older than 65, while they comprise roughly 11% of cases.

The majority of cases are from people in the 18-49 age range, which makes up 62% of cases.

The California Department of Public Health is currently monitoring the county's rising case rate, rising positivity rate, and the decreasing number of ICU beds available.

Currently, ICUs across San Joaquin County have 13.6% of its beds available.

