Sacramento to remain under Regional Stay at Home Order

The Greater Sacramento Region's ICU capacity is 6.9%, according to the California Department of Public Health.

SACRAMENTO, California — The Greater Sacramento Region will remain under the Regional Stay at Home Order, the California Department of Public Health (CDPH) announced Saturday.

The area's current ICU capacity sits at 6.9%, according to CDPH. The region's four-week projected ICU capacity does not meet the 15% threshold to end the order.

San Joaquin Valley, Southern California, and the Bay Area will also remain under the stay at home order with ICU capacity levels at 0%, 0% and 5.1%, respectively.

Four factors are used to determine whether ICU capacity projections for regions tare eligible to exit the order: current estimated regional ICU capacity available, measure of current community transmission, current regional case rates and the proportion of ICU cases being admitted.

"Due to high rates of COVID-19 hospitalizations impacting the health care system, California is also under a Limited Stay at Home Order," CDPH said. "The order applies to all counties that are currently under the Regional Stay at Home Order and those in Tier One (Purple) of the Blueprint for a Safer Economy. The Limited Stay at Home Order will expire after the Regional Stay At Home Order has been terminated in all regions of the state."

CDPH said there were 53,341 newly recorded confirmed COVID-19 cases Friday. The 7-day positivity rate is 14.0% and the 14-day positivity rate is 12.6%. An increase of 333,131 COVID-19 tests were conducted during the prior 24-hour reporting period, according to CDPH. There have been 26,357 COVID-19 deaths since the start of the pandemic.

As of December 30, a total of 335,983 vaccine doses have been administered statewide, according to CDPH. As of December 28, a total of 1,762,900 vaccine doses have been distributed to local health departments and health care systems that have facilities in multiple counties.