Coworker with coronavirus? Here's what Cal/OSHA says should happen | You ask, we answered

Do employees of the business need to be notified of a coworker's positive diagnosis? Plus other questions answered.

SACRAMENTO, Calif — As businesses open, close and adapt to ever-changing coronavirus updates, some workers have reached out to ABC10 asking what should happen at their workplace if someone gets sick.

Here's what we found out from California's Division of Occupational Safety and Health [OSHA].

Do employees of the business need to be notified of a coworker's positive diagnosis?

Yes. Cal/OSHA says employers need to inform employees of their possible exposure to COVID-19 in the workplace.

Does the company have to release the sick employee's identity?

No. Cal/OSHA advises that "employers should not identify such employees by name in the workplace to ensure compliance with privacy laws. ... Employers may notify affected employees in a way that does not reveal the personal health-related information of an employee."

Does the area where the infected person worked need to be cleaned?

Temporarily close the general area where the infected employee worked until cleaning is completed.

Conduct deep cleaning of the entire general area where the infected employee worked and may have been, including breakrooms, restrooms and travel areas, with a cleaning agent approved for use by the EPA against coronavirus. It should ideally be performed by a professional cleaning service.

