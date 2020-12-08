Coronavirus outbreak reported at Folsom State Prison

According to the latest figures, 56 inmates at the prison tested positive for COVID-19, all of which were confirmed in the last 14 days.

FOLSOM, Calif. — California prison officials say they are working to get a handle on a recent spike in coronavirus cases at Folsom State Prison.

According to the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation (CDCR) and the California Correctional Health Care Services (CCHCS), there is currently “a coordinated effort to conduct rapid response testing, provide additional staffing, and add additional on-site isolation and quarantine space to mitigate potential spread.”

According to the latest figures from CDCR, 56 inmates at the prison tested positive for COVID-19, all of which were confirmed in the last 14 days. Seven prison staff members have also tested positive for the virus, CDCR data shows.

Prison officials say they began implementing measures to address concerns of a possible outbreak back in mid-July. At that time, the prison installed four tents intended to isolate COVID-positive inmates. The tents can house up to 10 patients, officials said.

On August 11, the prison began to install an additional five tents and officials say they are evaluating other areas that could potentially be used as quarantine space.

Space has also been set aside for inmates considered “high-risk” for complications from coronavirus, CDCR said. A team of CCHCS medical staff has been sent to Folsom Prison to assist with patient screening and treatment.

The California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation released the following coronavirus figures, current as of August 11, 2020:

There are 97,215 incarcerated persons in California’s prisons–a reduction of 17,183 since March 11, 2020

There are 1,140 incarcerated persons with active cases of COVID-19 statewide.

There are currently 1,103 active CDCR/CCHCS employee COVID-19 cases statewide (2,082 cumulative; 979 returned to work).

There are currently 31 incarcerated persons receiving medical care at outside health care facilities across the state.

