SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The ABC10 community, which stretches from Northern California to the Central Valley, has asked thousands of questions about coronavirus and how it is impacting our everyday lives. During this time, we're working to bring you the facts.

When can people who were infected come out of isolation?

The CDC recommends that COVID-19 patients doing in-home isolation stay in contact with your doctor as to when they should discontinue separation. The CDC adds that people who are symptom-free for three days could generally relax their isolation as long as that day is seven days after the person first showed symptoms.

Can you reuse gloves or face masks?

The CDC recommends that cloth Face Coverings used by the general public should be routinely washed depending on the frequency of use,



The CDC does not recommend using gloves, surgical masks or N-95 respirators unless you are a healthcare worker or a patient of the coronavirus.

RELATED: How to properly wear face masks to prevent coronavirus spread

Will the heat or humidity kill the coronavirus?

Generally, the various strains of the coronavirus survive for shorter periods at higher temperatures and higher humidity than in cooler or dryer environments. However, the CDC does not have specific information about the current strain of the coronavirus and how it reacts to heat and humidity.

Are they still accepting applications for Paycheck Protection Program loans?

The Paycheck Protection Program has been stalled, for now. The Small Business Administration announced April 16 the program had reached its lending limit.

RELATED: Small business lending program on hold after reaching a lending limit

FOR THE LATEST CORONAVIRUS NEWS,

DOWNLOAD OUR APP:

►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Daily Blend Newsletter

WATCH ALSO: Roseville man walking 2-million+ steps to raise awareness to worldwide coronavirus cases