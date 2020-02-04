SACRAMENTO, Calif —

The ABC10 community all over Northern California to the Central Valley have asked more than 6,000 questions about coronavirus and how it is impacting our everyday lives. We’re working to bring you facts, not fear during this time.

These are some of the most common questions ABC10 viewers have asked today concerning the coronavirus pandemic:

Q: What unemployment benefits come from the new coronavirus relief bill?

A: The Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act was passed last week, providing $2 trillion in economic relief to millions of people affected by the coronavirus pandemic.

Many may know the CARES Act for the stimulus check, but it also expands unemployment coverage. Unemployment benefits will increase $600 per week for four months, and unemployment coverage will be extended for an additional 13 weeks. It also expands who is covered, including self-employed workers, as well as part-time and gig economy workers.

There are also a few other ways you can benefit from the bill.

Q: I am a retired nurse, can I volunteer?

A: Yes! On Monday, March 30, Gov. Gavin Newsom announced that he’s looking for retired and part-time healthcare professionals to help assist the coronavirus pandemic.

Through the executive order, not only are retired health care professionals called upon, but also medical school and nursing students who are close to graduating. If you want more information about how to get involved, you can find it here.

Q: Who is eligible for the coronavirus stimulus check?

A: The CARES Act states that people who are eligible for the one-time direct payment, known as the stimulus check, are individuals making less than $75,000 and couples making less than $150,000 annually.

If your income exceeds $99,000 annually you will not get a payment. For more information, you can read here.

