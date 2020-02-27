SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Coronavirus, also known as COVID-19, spread from China to all over the world, including in California and the Sacramento region.
We are trying to balance the need to provide the latest local information with resources that can provide context and practical advice. We've tried to organize many resources in one spot for you to inform yourself and your family better about the illness. If you'd like anything added here or have ideas on how to improve our coverage, please email us.
Our resources:
- Latest news stories (our coronavirus section)
- Today's local coronavirus updates
- How to help local families
Government pages & other resources:
- Centers for Disease Control: Coronavirus page
- Centers for Disease Control: Cases in the United States (updated)
- Centers for Disease Control: Information about pets and animals
- California Department of Public Health: Coronavirus section
- World Health Organization: Coronvirus page
- World Health Organization: Masks information
- Case tracker from the Kaiser Family Foundation
- Center for Disease Control: Stress and anxiety management
- How to help local families impacted by the coronavirus crisis
Tips from the California Department of Public Health to avoid spreading all respiratory illnesses:
- Washing hands with soap and water.
- Avoiding touching eyes, nose or mouth with unwashed hands.
- Avoiding close contact with people who are sick are all ways to reduce the risk of infection with several different viruses.
- Staying away from work, school or other people if you become sick with respiratory symptoms like fever and cough.
Helpful articles:
- Will you get a $1,000 check from the coronavirus stimulus package?
- How to apply for disability, unemployment, or family leave during the coronavirus pandemic
- Sacramento City Council declares 'state of emergency,' discusses funding
- Coronavirus: Here are the symptoms
- 19 answers from Sacramento County health officials including why you should help an elderly friend grocery shop | Coronavirus FAQ
- Here's what's canceled due to coronavirus in Sacramento area, nationwide
- Coronavirus is a pandemic. So what does that mean?
- DIY hand sanitizer recipe
- California insurers must cover coronavirus test, but what about treatment?
- What does California's state of emergency proclamation mean?
- Three interactive maps to track coronavirus cases in US, around the world
- Did COVID-19 start in bats? How did it transfer to humans? Answering your coronavirus questions
- This is how you get tested for coronavirus
- Scammers looking to exploit coronavirus fears, BBB warns
- Are children more susceptible to coronavirus? CDC says there's no evidence of that
- Coronavirus: Your questions answered
- Coronavirus preparations: How to keep yourself healthy
- COVID-19: What you need to know about this coronavirus outbreak
- Facts not fear: Here's what you need to know about the coronavirus
- BBB warns about face mask cons preying on coronavirus fears
- The flu is killing way more people than the coronavirus. Here's what you need to know
Verify stories:
- VERIFY: Real debates about COVID-19 and ibuprofen as fake social posts circulate
- VERIFY: Top questions about the coronavirus stimulus checks answered
- VERIFY: What COVID-19 stands for
- VERIFY: CDC, WHO do not recommend homemade masks
- VERIFY: Yes, cruise ships are often registered in foreign countries
- VERIFY: Yes, a sudden loss of smell or taste might be an indicator of COVID-19
- VERIFY: No suggestion coronavirus transmits via food, but practice good hygiene anyway
- Verify: How's the coronavirus affecting door-to-door census takers?
- VERIFY: You will not get tested for the coronavirus when donating blood
- VERIFY: No, there aren't major disease outbreaks 'every election year'
- VERIFY: Hand sanitizer should be used for about 20 seconds, not three to four minutes
- VERIFY: Hand sanitizer can protect against coronavirus, but not as well as washing your hands
- VERIFY: Yes, it's possible to make homemade hand sanitizer
- VERIFY: No, you can't get coronavirus by eating Chinese food
- VERIFY: CDC did not recommend shaving beards to protect against coronavirus
- VERIFY: Fact-checking President Trump's coronavirus press conference
- VERIFY: Are disinfecting wipes and hand sanitizer effective against the coronavirus?
- VERIFY: Watch out for coronavirus scams
- VERIFY: Dean Koontz did not predict the coronavirus outbreak in his 1981 book
Our Mission: Facts not fear
Where the cases are in the U.S.:
Where the cases are in the world:
WATCH MORE: Dr. Dean Blumberg, the Chief of Pediatric Infectious Diseases at UC Davis Children's Hospital, answered some FAQs from ABC10 viewers about the coronavirus.