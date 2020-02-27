SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Coronavirus, also known as COVID-19, spread from China to all over the world, including in California and the Sacramento region.

We are trying to balance the need to provide the latest local information with resources that can provide context and practical advice. We've tried to organize many resources in one spot for you to inform yourself and your family better about the illness. If you'd like anything added here or have ideas on how to improve our coverage, please email us.

Tips from the California Department of Public Health to avoid spreading all respiratory illnesses:

Washing hands with soap and water. Avoiding touching eyes, nose or mouth with unwashed hands. Avoiding close contact with people who are sick are all ways to reduce the risk of infection with several different viruses. Staying away from work, school or other people if you become sick with respiratory symptoms like fever and cough.

Our Mission: Facts not fear

WATCH MORE: Dr. Dean Blumberg, the Chief of Pediatric Infectious Diseases at UC Davis Children's Hospital, answered some FAQs from ABC10 viewers about the coronavirus.

