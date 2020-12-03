SACRAMENTO, Calif. — This is a developing story. We will continue to update this list as more information becomes known. If you have a school or educational institution that has been closed that is not on this list, please email desk@abc10.com.

With the coronavirus [COVID-19] spreading across the country, some agencies and school districts are taking proactive measures to limit person-to-person contact and "flatten the curve" of infection.

Reports of school closures have been flowing across California as the CDC urges against mass gatherings, including events, concerts, festivals, conferences, worship services, and sporting events.

Here are some local schools that have been closed in the wake of coronavirus concerns:

Schools/Districts

Calaveras County:

In an effort to prevent the spread of the coronavirus, all Calaveras County schools will close immediately. They are tentatively scheduled to reopen on April 6.

Mountain Oaks Charter School

Calaveras River Academy/Oakendell

Building Bridges Preschool

Bret Harte Union High School District

Calaveras Unified School District

Vallecito Union School District

Adult Education

Stanislaus County:

All school districts in Stanislaus County will be closing starting on March 19 in an effort to prevent the spread of the coronavirus. Return dates will be announced by individual school districts.

Ceres Unified School District

Chatom Union School District

Denair Unified School District

Empire Union School District

Gratton School District

Hart-Ransom Union School District

Hickman School District

Hughson Unified School District

Keyes Union School District

Knights Ferry School District

Modesto City Schools Districts

Newman-Crows Landing Unified School District

Oakdale Joint Unified School Distict

Paradise Elementary School District

Patterson Joint Unified School District

Riverbank Unified School District

Roberts Ferry School District

Salida Union School District

Shiloh School District

Stanislaus County Office of Education

Stanislaus Union School District

Sylvan Union School District

Turlock Unified School District

Valley Home Joint School District

Waterford Unified School District

West Sacramento:

The city of West Sacramento announced that Washington Unified School District and River Charter Schools will be closing campuses for weeks beginning March 16. WUSD students will be able to return to schools on April 6 at the soonest. River Charter students will be out of school until April 16.

San Joaquin County:

The San Joaquin County Office of Education announced Friday that all schools the county's 14 school districts will be closed for at least three weeks beginning March 16. Schools will resume classes on Monday, April 6.

Banta Elementary

Escalon Unified

Jefferson Elementary

Lammersville Unified

Lincoln Unified

Linden Unified

Lodi Unified

Manteca Unified

New Hope Elementary

New Jerusalem Elementary

Oak View Union Elementary

Ripon Unified

Stockton Unified

Tracy Unified

On Saturday, March 14, the district announced that Oak View Elementary School will not be closing. Superintendent and Principal Beverly Boone said they spoke with the county's public health department and determined that a shut down would not be in the best interest of the students (in regards to health and safety). The school has 390 students in K-8, Boone said.

Solano County School districts

All six school districts in Solano County to close effective March 16 for a period of up to two weeks.

Benicia Unified

Dixon Unified

Fairfield-Suisun Unified

Travis Unified

Vacaville Unified

Vallejo City Unified

Placer County School districts

All 16 school districts in Placer County to close effective March 17 for a period of up to three weeks.

Ackerman Charter

Alta-Dutch Flat Union Elementary

Auburn Union Elementary

Colfax Elementary

Dry Creek Joint Union

Eureka Union

Foresthill Union Elementary

Loomis Union Elementary

Newcastle Elementary

Placer Hills Union Elementary

Placer Union High

Rocklin Unified

Roseville City Elementary

Roseville Joint Union High

Tahoe-Truckee Unified

Western Placer Unified

Rocklin Unified School District

Non-essential travel, non-CIF sponsored athletic events, all band, choir, theater and dance tryouts or performances have been postponed or canceled. All RUSD events, including assemblies, dances, professional development training, and student-organized events and all non-RUSD events scheduled to occur on RUSD property, are also canceled. Classes have not yet been canceled.

Sacramento County School districts



All 13 school districts in Sacramento County to close effective March 17 for a period of up to three weeks. Those 13 districts include the following:

Arcohe Union School District

Center Joint Unified School District

Elk Grove Unified School District

Elverta Joint School District

Folsom Cordova Unified School District

Galt Joint Union Elementary School District

Galt Joint Union High School District

Natomas Unified School District

River Delta Unified School District

Robla School District

Sacramento City Unified School District

San Juan Unified School District

Twin Rivers Unified School District

Additionally, the Catholic Diocese of Sacramento announced Friday that it would shut down on schools for a minimum of two weeks.

San Francisco Unified School District

Lakeshore Elementary School

Glen Park Elementary School

Yuba Community College District

To prepare for online courses, the Yuba Community College District is canceling all in-person classes at all campuses on March 16, and March 17.

Davis Joint Unified School District

To slow the spread of the coronavirus, Superintendent John A. Bowes announced the closure of Davis Joint Union schools starting March 16 to April 12. All events, extracurricular activities, athletic practices, competitions and performances are canceled during the school closure. Scheduled parent-teacher conferences are also canceled. The superintendent added that the school lunch program would continue at Marguerite Montgomery Elementary, Harper Junior High, Davis Senior High and Patwin Elementary from 11:00 a.m. and 1:00 p.m.

El Dorado County

El Dorado County Office of Education officials announced all public schools are closed from Monday, March 16 to Friday, March. 20

Buckeye Union School District

Camino Union School District

EDCOE Alternative Programs

El Dorado Union High School District

Gold Oak Union School District

Gold Trail Union School District

Indian Digging School District

Lake Tahoe Unified School District

Latrobe School District

Pioneer Union School District

Mother Lode Union School District

Pollock Pines/Silver Fork School Districts

Rescue Union School District

Universities/Colleges

Los Rios Community College District

Effective March 13, Los Rios is suspending all face-to-face classes/services and moving operations online, including Sacramento City College, American River College, Folsom Lake College, and Cosumnes River College.

University of California, Davis

All in-person final exams are canceled.

Additionally, all events with planned attendance of more than 150 people from March 12 through March 31 are postponed or canceled. There is no word yet on whether Picnic Day or Whole Earth Festival will face similar cancellations.

Sacramento State

All in-person events until the end of the school year are canceled, including Dolores Huerta's visit to campus. Classes have not been canceled as of yet.

Sonoma State University

The university is suspending classes for three days. SSU plans to resume face-to-face courses on March 24.

Stanislaus State

While campus remains safe, Stanislaus is phasing out face-to-face interaction and opting for remote class courses at both the Turlock and Stockton campuses.

Libraries

Sacramento Public Library

While the libraries themselves will remain open, all programs have been canceled through March 31.

Yolo County Public Library

Non-essential library programs and community meetings through March 31 are canceled.

COVID19 BACKGROUND

According to the CDC, coronavirus (COVID-19) is a family of viruses that is spreadable from person to person. Coronavirus is believed to have been first detected in a seafood market in Wuhan, China, in December 2019. If someone is sick with coronavirus, the symptoms they may show include mild to severe respiratory illness, cough, and difficulty breathing.

Currently, there is no vaccine; however, the CDC suggests the following precautions, along with any other respiratory illness:

Avoid close contact with people who are sick.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth.

Stay home when you are sick.

Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash.

Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces using a regular household cleaning spray or wipe.

Wash your hands with soap and water for a minimum of 20 seconds.

WHY HEALTH OFFICIALS ARE SO CONCERNED

Some people have compared the low overall death toll to the flu's high annual death toll in the United States as a reason not to be concerned about COVID-19. However, doctors and health officials are worried about three main reasons:

HEAR FROM DOCTORS:

Dr. Payal Kohli, a cardiologist & doctor of internal medicine, spoke with ABC10's Walt Gray about the novel coronavirus, those most at risk, vaccine timeline, & more.

