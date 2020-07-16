Sacramento coronavirus testing sites to see big expansion in testing capacity

The new system is expected to scale up testing capacity by 1,500 and produce results in 72 hours.

SACRAMENTO COUNTY, Calif. — Five coronavirus testing sites in Sacramento will be getting a big boost to their testing capacity thanks to a new test supplier.

The five sites pegged for the testing boost were hard hit when supply fell short amid testing kit shortages and "supply chain issues."

The California National Guard Collection Transport and Analysis Team had to step in and help reopen the testing sites, which were initially launched to increase testing in disadvantaged communities that were disproportionately impacted by the virus.

Sacramento County and UC Davis secured the new testing supplies and lab services from StemExpress and the rollout is expected to start the week of July 20.

The move ultimately translates into expanded testing and accessibility for community testing sites in diverse neighborhoods.

Each of the five sites will start off with 100 tests per half day for the first week as they transition to the new system, which should scale up testing by 1,500 with a 72-hour turnaround for results.

Testing at all the community-based sites will be by appointment only with priority given to people on waitlists or who had cancellations.

Testing locations can be found HERE.

The following locations will be accepting appointments for the week of July 20:

South Sacramento Christian Center

7710 Stockton Blvd, Sacramento, CA 95823

Day: Friday

Time: 8 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Robertsons Community Center

Address: 3525 Norwood Avenue

Day: Thursday

Time: 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Natomas Unified

Address: 1931 Arena Blvd. Sacramento, CA 95934

Day: Tuesday

Time: 8 a.m. to 12 p.m.



Tetteh Pediatric

Address: 7248 S Land Park Dr

Day: Wednesday

Time: 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.

La Familia Maple Neighborhood Center

Address: 3301 37th Ave, Room 7 - park on 36th Ave

Day: Monday

Time: 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.

