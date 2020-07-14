Going back a few steps: A timeline of California's journey towards reopening

Thirty counties in California are closing all indoor businesses after a continual increase in coronavirus cases.

SACRAMENTO, Calif — California was once lauded as one of the states handling the coronavirus well.

Now, four months later, the state is struggling as the positivity rate rises, the number of cases increases, hospitals take in more COVID-19 patients, and trend lines continue to point to upward.

In response, Governor Gavin Newsom ordered 30 counties to close indoor business and revert to how things were at the beginning of the stay-at-home order. Roughly 80% of Californians are going to be affected by the new closures.

Here is a timeline of all that happened in the months leading up to new coronavirus closures.

Coronavirus Timeline

March 19: Governor Newsom issued the stay-at-home order where all non-essential businesses were ordered to close, and people were encouraged to stay at home and avoid going out.

May 2: Yuba, Sutter and Placer counties see businesses reopen ahead of state's recommendation, including the Yuba-Sutter Mall.

May 8: State enters "early-stage two." Some examples of businesses that can open with modifications include bookstores, clothing stores, florists and sporting goods stores.

May 18: Sit-down restaurants and bars permitted to open in most counties across the state as California moved further into stage 2 of reopening.

May 21: Casinos start to open up ahead of the state's recommendation. Newsom's plan for reopening suggested these businesses open in stage 3.

May 26: Most counties start to enter stage 3 of reopening in some counties as hair salons, nail salons, museums and zoos reopen.

May 27: Many counties start to see a spike in cases following Memorial Day.

June 18: Masks are now mandatory outside of the home in most settings.

June 22: Counties in our region begin to see more new cases than ever before. Also, San Joaquin County added to the state's data monitoring list.

June 23: Stanislaus County added to the state's data monitoring list.

June 25: Sacramento County added to the state's data monitoring list.

June 29: Solano County added to the state's data monitoring list.

July 1: Counties on the data monitoring list are required for most indoor businesses, including bars and indoor dining.

July 6: Colusa County added to the state's data monitoring list.

July 8: Yolo County added to the state's data monitoring list.

July 9: Placer and Sutter counties added to the state's data monitoring list.

July 10: Yuba county added to the state's data monitoring list.

July 13: The 30 counties on the state's data monitoring list ordered to close all indoor businesses effective immediately.

Read more from ABC10

FOR NEWS IN YOUR COMMUNITY, DOWNLOAD OUR APP: